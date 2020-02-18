ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester issued his first statement on Tuesday since collapsing at a game last week.

Bouwmeester, 36, suffered a “cardiac episode" during the first period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 11.

After being in an Anaheim hospital for a few days, Bouwmeester was cleared to fly back home to St. Louis on Sunday. The Blues said he would continue to be monitored by Barnes Jewish Hospital and Washington University physicians.

In the statement from Bouwmeester, he thanked everyone who has helped and supported him and his family during this difficult time.

The full statement:

"I would sincerely like to thank all of the trainers from both the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks, as well as all of the first responders, the Anaheim medical staff and the team at the UCI Medical Center for their quick actions on Feb. 11. Our family has felt the support of the entire National Hockey League family and the city of St. Louis during this time. We have all been greatly comforted by your genuine concern. On Sunday evening, I returned to St. Louis and I am on the road to recovery. My wife and daughters are forever grateful for everyone’s support and we will continue to have a positive outlook for our future."

Bouwmeester spent six years with the Florida Panthers before heading to play with the Calgary Flames for four years. In 2013, the Blues traded for Bouwmeester and he's been with the team ever since.

More on Bouwmeester