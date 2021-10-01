x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Sports

Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal both out due to COVID-19 protocol

Beal and Tatum - who are friends - guarded one another during Friday night's game and were seen having a conversation after the game

BOSTON — Boston Celtics forward and St. Louis native Jayson Tatum is expected to miss 10-to-14 days due to COVID-19 protocols, according to The Athletic.

During Friday night’s game against the Washington Wizards, Tatum had 32 points.

Wizards and fellow Chaminade grad Bradley Beal had 41 points.

Beal was out for Saturday night's game against Miami due to health and safety protocols and contact tracing exposure to Tatum. 

Beal and Tatum - who are friends - guarded one another during Friday night's game and were seen having a conversation after the game.

Three other players on the Celtics – Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams are also sidelined in COVID-19 healthy and safety protocol for the next seven days, according to the Associated Press.

MORE SPORTS

RELATED: Tatum has 32 to help Celtics hold off Beal, Wizards 116-107

RELATED: Mizzou men's hoops on hold due to COVID-19 protocols