Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal both out due to COVID-19 protocol

BOSTON — Boston Celtics forward and St. Louis native Jayson Tatum is expected to miss 10-to-14 days due to COVID-19 protocols, according to The Athletic.

During Friday night’s game against the Washington Wizards, Tatum had 32 points.

Beal was out for Saturday night's game against Miami due to health and safety protocols and contact tracing exposure to Tatum.

Beal and Tatum - who are friends - guarded one another during Friday night's game and were seen having a conversation after the game.

Wizards star Bradley Beal is out for tonight vs. Miami due to health and safety protocols and contact tracing exposure to Jayson Tatum, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2021

Three other players on the Celtics – Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams are also sidelined in COVID-19 healthy and safety protocol for the next seven days, according to the Associated Press.