Mizzou men's hoops on hold due to COVID-19 protocols

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Another Missouri college basketball team has paused team activities due to COVID-19 protocols.

Mizzou men's basketball head coach Cuonzo Martin announced the team's Saturday game is postponed as well as team activities.

The No. 13 team was scheduled to host LSU on Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m., which will now be scheduled for a later date.

According to a release from Mizzou, the status of the team's Jan. 12 game vs. Vanderbilt and Jan. 16 game at Texas A&M is still to be determined.

"This continues to be a challenging time across the college basketball landscape, and it is important that we prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes first and foremost," Martin said. "In laying out the schedule, the SEC has allowed for a week at the end of the season for the possibility that games would be cancelled, and we look forward to hosting LSU at a later date. Once we can return to competition safely, we will do so."

Fans with tickets to Saturday's game will be able to use those tickets for the game once it has been rescheduled by the SEC.

On Dec. 30, 2020, the Saint Louis University Billikens men's basketball team paused all team activities and postponed several games due to COVID-19 protocol.