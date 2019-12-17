An 8-3 record to start the season might not sound like the most impressive thing in the world, but the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball team has proven more than once they can be an exciting team this year.

One of the biggest reasons for excitement in Champaign centers around the biggest guy on the court. Illinois' freshman center Kofi Cockburn is proving he's a force to be reckoned with.

The seven foot, 290 pound native of Jamaica is living up to his status as one of the top recruits in the country coming out of high school.

Cockburn's stat line this season is eye-popping to say the least.

In 11 games Cockburn is averaging 15.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. According to the Illinois website, Cockburn is the only freshman in the country averaging a double-double.

In Illinois' big win over number five Michigan this past week, Cockburn led the way. He had 19 points to lead all scorers and 10 rebounds to lead all players. That was Cockburn's sixth double-double of the season, tying the Illinois freshman record.

Just six weeks into the Illinois season, Cockburn has been named the Big Ten freshman of the week four times. That's already the most times an Illini player has ever won the award in a season.

Cockburn isn't hard to miss on the court.

You always know when he's in the game, and the Illini's strong supporting cast are only enhancing his play. Trent Frazier, Ayo Dosunmu, Giorgi Bezhanisvili and Cockburn make up a truly intimidating offensive group that should be able to hang with almost anyone in the Big Ten.

But it all starts with the big man.

Cockburn may not be getting the national exposure his stats warrant just yet, but you better believe this freshman is one of the must-see first year big men in the country.

