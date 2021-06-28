Rare Stan Musial World Series uniform sells at auction

The uniform sold for $170,071 and received 17 bids

ST. LOUIS — A road flannel uniform worn by St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan “The Man” Musial during the 1943 season, including the World Series, sold Saturday night.

The uniform sold for $170,071 at Grey Flannel Auctions and received 17 bids.

Grey Flannel Auctions said the uniform has been “conclusively photo-matched” to the 1943 World Series against the New York Yankees. The Yankees defeated the Cardinals 4-1.

Embroidered on the jersey’s middle tail is the name “Musial” in script and beneath is the year “43” in red chain stitching. Across the front reads “Cardinals” beneath their “birds on a bat” logo in red, navy blue, black and yellow embroidery. Across the back is the player number “6” in red on navy blue felt. On the left sleeve is a war patch.

During his 22-year playing career with the Cards, Musial was a 24-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion, three-time MVP and a seven-time NL batting champion. Musial retired after the 1963 season. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1969, his first year of eligibility.