Blues

Blues to make 'major' announcement before season opener

If you aren't at the game, the team will hold a live press conference at 5 p.m. on Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube
Credit: AP
Ice is resurfaced just before the start of an NHL hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks at Enterprise Center Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — One St. Loius professional sports team is keeping fans on the edge of their seats before the action even starts.

The St. Louis Blues announced Saturday afternoon that they will hold a press conference later in the day to make a major announcement. It will be held at 5 p.m., which is just hours before their preseason opener at 7 p.m. against the Minnesota Wild at the Enterprise Center.

If you arent at the game, don't worry -- you can still get in on the big news. The team says fans can watch the press conference live at stlouisblues.com, on the Blues' YouTube channel, or on Twitter and Facebook. 

