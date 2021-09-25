Blues to make 'major' announcement before season opener

If you aren't at the game, the team will hold a live press conference at 5 p.m. on Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube

ST. LOUIS — One St. Loius professional sports team is keeping fans on the edge of their seats before the action even starts.

The St. Louis Blues announced Saturday afternoon that they will hold a press conference later in the day to make a major announcement. It will be held at 5 p.m., which is just hours before their preseason opener at 7 p.m. against the Minnesota Wild at the Enterprise Center.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!

We're holding a press conference at 5 p.m. today to make a major announcement. Fans can watch live on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and https://t.co/qz2GheMAPY. https://t.co/naPGmwLIpd #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 25, 2021