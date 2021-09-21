Blues sign forward Robert Thomas to 2-year contract

Robert Thomas is locked in for the next two seasons in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The Blues have locked in one of their youngest stars for the next two years.

The team announced Tuesday night it had signed forward Robert Thomas to a 2-year contract worth an annual average value of $2.8 million.

Thomas, 22, was a restricted free agent before resigning with the Blues.

Thomas was drafted No. 20 overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, and has scored 22 goals and notched 65 assists in 169 NHL regular season games.

In the 2020-2021 season, Thomas played in 33 games scoring three goals and nine assists. He missed 23 games with an injury last season.

