Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright named National League pitcher of the month for August

ST. LOUIS — The now 40-year-old Adam Wainwright got a belated birthday present on Thursday. He was named National League Pitcher of the Month for his performance in August. This is the third time in his career Wainwright has taken home Pitcher of the Month honors.

In six starts, Wainwright went 5-1 with a 1.43 ERA, allowing just seven earned runs and six walks in 44 innings pitched in the month. Opposing players hit just .185 off Wainwright in August.

Mixed in with those impressive numbers was an Aug. 11 complete game, shutout against the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he allowed just two hits and struck out seven on just 88 pitches. Wainwright is currently leading all of baseball in complete games in 2021 with three.

For the season, Wainwright is 13-7 with a 2.97 ERA in 26 games for the Cardinals, who are still battling for a spot in the NL Wild Card Game.

Toronto Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray was named the American League Pitcher of the Month for August. Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu and Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron were named players of the month in the American and National Leagues, respectively.

St. Louis native Devin Williams of the Brewers was named the NL Reliver of the Month for August.