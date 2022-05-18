Albert Pujols moves into 10th place in hits in MLB history

With two hits off Max Scherzer, Albert moved into 10th place with 3,314 hits in his legendary career.

NEW YORK — Albert Pujols continued to make history in the final season of his legendary career in New York Wednesday night.

With two hits against another all-time great in Max Scherzer, Pujols moved into 10th place on the all-time hits list with 3,314. The Cardinals tweeted that Pujols moved into sole possession of 10th place on the all-time list, although the official count on MLB.com indicated he tied Eddie Collins for 10th place with the hit.

Pujols was already in the top 10 in a number of other categories in baseball history. He is third in RBIs with 2,158, fifth in doubles with 674 and fifth in home runs with 681. He's also tied for 12th in runs scored with 1,881.

3⃣,3⃣1⃣4⃣@PujolsFive is now in sole possession of 10th all-time in MLB hits! pic.twitter.com/87JOYhqYi3 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 19, 2022

The start for Pujols against a right-handed pitcher on Wednesday was a rare one, as he has been saved for appearances against lefties. He had two hits and two RBIs and added another surprising tally to his resume: career steal No. 117.

With Yadier Molina at the plate, Pujols took advantage of a lapse in focus to swipe second base without a throw.

🚨 ALBERT PUJOLS STOLEN BASE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/mwXE0KDjA7 — MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2022

It has been a week of milestones for Pujols, who made his first pitching appearance in a blowout win on Sunday. He allowed two home runs and four earned runs, but he closed out the Cardinals' 15-6 win over the San Francisco Giants.