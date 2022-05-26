Albert Pujols talks charity impact, chasing 700 and World Series dreams in final season

"I'd trade any award I have in my trophy case for a championship trophy once again," Pujols said about going for another World Series win in 2022 with the Cardinals.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Albert Pujols may have left St. Louis for Los Angeles in 2011, but the roots he planted here with his charity never went anywhere. Now, he's back in town and continuing to use his platform as a future hall of famer to help people through his charitable work.

Pujols held his "The Ultimate Drive" benefit at TopGolf in Chesterfield on Wednesday, to continue his efforts to help kids with down syndrome and in the Dominican Republic through the Pujols Family Foundation.

And Pujols said he can hold his own on a golf course.

"I'm OK. I'm about two, two-and-a-half, three handicap. So I'm OK. I get out there whenever I can and have fun," Pujols laughed.

A number of his Cardinals teammates joined him for the event on the team's off day.

"We don't get that many days off during the season, and seeing my teammates here to support is pretty awesome. After God, you know the whole team at the foundation deserves all the credit, just to put on an event like this so quickly. TopGolf opened the door for us to be able to do this event. And it's just really fun. Just a good day off to be part of it," Pujols said.

Since 2005, the Pujols Family Foundation has helped thousands of families around the world, and increased down syndrome awareness. Pujols said seeing his charity evolve over the years has been what he's been most proud of.

"For me, it's the growth. To see the growth and awareness. To see the lives we've changed through the foundation because of people's dedication, and donating, and spending time and really trusting our foundation. I think for me that's something that is unbelievable," Pujols said.

Pujols said his career as a baseball player led him to his true passion of helping others.

"If I wouldn't have the gift and ability that God has given me to perform and do whatever I do on the field, I don't think I'd be able to have this. And I look at it, 'What can you do with a gift?' And this is the gift that God has given me. And this is the platform. And I can take advantage for his kingdom, and I'm gonna continue to do that, because that's my calling. At the end of the day, I'm not disrespecting my career, because I don't want to go there, but I think the lives you touch at the end and the lives you change through the foundation and the people that make a difference in the community, I think that's the gift you get," Pujols said.

As for the baseball side of things, Pujols opened up a bit, saying he's enjoying his last trip around the league for his final season, and appreciating the tributes from opposing teams.

"It's pretty awesome. I think it's part of how I go about my business representing the game of baseball just the same way so many people have taught me. At the end of the day, yes, it's been an amazing career, but I think to accomplish that I have so many people that I need to give credit. Coaches, managers, teammates, family... And those are the things to me as I go around are really sinking in. Like, 'This is my last time I'm going to be wearing a uniform coming through this locker room.' Like New York, or Miami and San Francisco. Those are the things I get to enjoy most," Pujols said. "But the thing I'm enjoying most is to be around all these young athletes right now and players we have on our team and organization that want to learn, that want to pick my brain. And I love that, because those guys are our future. And yes, as we celebrate myself, Yadi probably last year, Wainwright maybe last year, but our main goal is to always win a championship so our focus is still there."

Speaking of that championship mindset, when asked if he'd rather reach 700 home runs or end his career with a title, Pujols didn't hesitate.

"The world championship. I'm ok with 699. I'm ok with 682. I'm ok with whatever else I end up finishing up (with). But winning a championship, that's really tough to come. And yeah, getting 700 is tough, too. But I think everybody wants to win a championship. So for me, if I don't get that milestone but I get that championship ring, trust me, I'd be really, really satisfied. I'd trade that in a heartbeat. I'd trade any award I have in my trophy case for a championship trophy once again. That's what you play for and it's hard to get. It's hard to get to the World Series, it's hard to get to the postseason but it's even harder to win one. There's so many players that played this game for so long, and they never accomplished that. And for me to accomplish that at a young age, I get to appreciate that and to have that feeling to hopefully get it back this year with the team that we have is even going to be better," Pujols said.