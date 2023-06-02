Cardinals' Albert Pujols to make his broadcast debut on Sunday

The Cardinals will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at 10:35 a.m. CT Sunday and will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

PITTSBURGH — St. Louis Cardinals' legend Albert Pujols will make his debut as a game analyst on Sunday during Peackock's MLB Sunday Leadoff.

The Cardinals will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at 10:35 a.m. Sunday and will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

Pujols will make his broadcaster debut and will be joined by play-by-play announce Brendan Burke and game analyst Bob Walk.

He is a three-time MVP, two-time World Series Champion and ranks fourth in MLB history in home runs (703) and second in RBIs (2,218). His historic 22-year MLB career came ended when he retired after the 2022 season. He played with the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cardinals.

The 43-year-old has had many memorable moments at PNC Park throughout his career, but one of the best coming in his final year.

Pujols hit his 703rd career home run at the stadium and drove in his 2,216th career run, passing Babe Ruth for second all-time in MLB history for RBIs.

The second game analyst, Walk, spent 14 years as an MLB pitcher, including 10 years with the Pirates. He won a World Series in the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980 as a rookie.

The game will not be available on Bally Sports Midwest, only on Peacock. The service is offering a limited-time deal for $19.99 per year, that will include access to MLB broadcasts. Some streaming packages available also start at $4.99 per month.

Find more information on Peacock, deals and how to watch here.