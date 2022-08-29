Albert Pujols breaks baseball record with home run off 450th different pitcher

Albert stands alone for most pitchers ever homered off of after going deep against St. Louis native Ross Detwiler Monday night.

CINCINNATI — Albert Pujols is making history with just about every at-bat these days. On Monday in Cincinnati, he broke an all-time baseball record.

With Pujols' third-inning, opposite-field blast off the Reds' Ross Detwiler, Pujols homered off the 450th different pitcher in his career, passing Barry Bonds for the most pitchers homered off of in the history of baseball.

Detwiler is a St. Louis area native and graduate of Wentzville Holt High School.

The home run on Monday was the 694th home run of Pujols' career, just six away from the exclusive 700 home run club. Only Bonds, Henry Aaron and Babe Ruth and Alex Rodriguez have more home runs than Pujols.

Pujols' blast against the Reds was the 15th of the season, and RBIs 39 and 40. It's the 22nd season Pujols has hit at least 15 home runs.

For his career, Pujols has tallied 21 home runs in 81 games at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. The only stadiums Pujols has homered more in are Busch Stadium II and III, Angel Stadium, Minute Maid Park, PNC Park and Wrigley Field.