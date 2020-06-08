Cardboard cutouts are coming to the Busch Stadium stands

Who would you want to see on a cardboard cutout in the stands at Busch Stadium?

ST. LOUIS — While there may not be any actual fans allowed in stands this season at Busch Stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears the Cardinals are going to join the lead of some other teams and opt for cardboard ones.

On Thursday, the Cardinals sent out a tweet saying they'll be placing cardboard cutouts in the stands at Busch Stadium "coming soon."

It's not sure when this might start or how fans would be able to send in their own likenesses to be used, but cardboard cutouts are coming to Cardinals home games.

In the tweet, the Cardinals playfully called it "Cardboard Nation."

Various other teams around baseball such as the Braves, Athletics, Giants, Twins and Brewers have opted for cardboard fans in the stands, with some even putting celebrities and their legendary players on cutouts.

There have also been a few dog cutouts in the stands this season.

The Cardinals are back in St. Louis after 13 members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 late last week into this week. The team is expecting to resume its season on Friday at home against the Chicago Cubs.