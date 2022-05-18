Cardinals bullpen allows 9 runs in 4 innings in 11-4 loss to Mets, Pujols makes history again

In the eighth, after the Cardinals had closed the gap to 6-4 on a home run by Nolan Arenado, T.J. McFarland gave up five runs as the Mets blew the game open.

NEW YORK — It wasn’t a good night for the Cardinals’ bullpen on Wednesday night in New York.

Three relievers combined to allow the Mets to score nine runs in four innings in their win over the Cardinals.

The first four runs came in the fifth, when the Mets broke open a 2-2 game. Jake Walsh did not retire any of the four batters he faced, and Nick Wittgren inherited the bases-loaded jam and allowed all three inherited runners to score.

In the eighth, after the Cardinals had closed the gap to 6-4 on a home run by Nolan Arenado, T.J. McFarland gave up five runs as the Mets blew the game open.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: A two-run single by Albert Pujols tied the game in the second. Pujols also singled in the fourth, both hits coming off Max Scherzer, and stole second … Dylan Carlson had his first three-hit game of the season with a double and two singles … Paul Goldschmidt extended his streak of reaching base to 25 consecutive games when he singled in front of Arenado’s ninth homer of the season in the eighth Corey Dickerson was 0-of-4, striking out three times, dropping his average to .186

On the mound: Jordan Hicks needed 82 pitches to get through four innings. He gave up two runs in the first inning and allowed three hits, walked three, hit two batters and threw a wild pitch Only 39 of his 82 pitches were strikes … The only effective reliever was Drew VerHagen, who allowed just one hit and struck out two in two scoreless innings … McFarland’s ERA jumped to 9.00

Key stat: The two hits for Pujols were number 3.313 and 3.314 in his career, moving him past Eddie Collins and into 10th place all-time for the most hits in MLB history.

Worth noting: Edmundo Sosa had to come out of the game after suffering a sprained ankle attempting to steal second in the fifth inning. His status was said to be day-to-day … Tommy Edman had been held out of the starting lineup because of a calf injury he suffered when he was hit by a pitch on Tuesday night. He came into the game to replace Sosa … Jose Oqunedo coached third base, and will again on Thursday, as coach Pop Warner left the team to attend his son’s graduation … Scherzer had to come out of the game in the sixth inning with what was described as left side discomfort.

Looking ahead: Dakota Hudson will get the start in Thursday’s day game, the final game of the season against the Mets.