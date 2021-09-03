Cardinals pick Grizzlies ballpark for alternate training site

"The Village of Sauget is thrilled to step up to the plate for the Cardinals and provide a platform for them to thrive at GCS Credit Union Ballpark"

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced they will be using GCS Credit Union Ballpark in Sauget, Illinois, as their alternate training site beginning in April.

The ballpark, which opened in 2002, serves as the home of the Gateway Grizzlies of the 16-team Frontier League.

“We are pleased to have partnered with the Gateway Grizzlies and the Sauget community to serve as the hosts for our Alternate Training Site,” said Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. “The close proximity of GCS Credit Union Ballpark to Busch Stadium and our Major League team is beneficial, and it provides the players with a professionally-run facility for their workouts while we continue to prepare for our season.”

"The Village of Sauget is thrilled to step up to the plate for the Cardinals and provide a platform for them to thrive at GCS Credit Union Ballpark,” said Village of Sauget Mayor Rich Sauget Jr. “Sauget has long been the smallest town in America with professional baseball. Now we will get the chance to welcome an MLB franchise to show that, no matter its size, Sauget can shine on the biggest stage."

The alternate training site will host a maximum of 28 players who are all members of the Cardinals organization, according to a news release. The workouts at the alternate training site will be run by the Cardinals' Triple-A Memphis coaching staff.