Cardinals' top prospect hits 1st career major league home run

ATLANTA — St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Masyn Winn hit his first career MLB home run on Wednesday night.

Winn, 21, hit the home run off of Atlanta Braves pitcher Darius Vines to the ballpark's left-field stands.

He was greeted by teammate and close friend Jordan Walker in the dugout to celebrate his home run.

He has played in 16 games so far this season and is batting .167 with three RBIs and one stolen base.

Masyn Winn smashed his first big-league dinger!#STLCards pic.twitter.com/oYgKqyaTAA — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 7, 2023

Winn was promoted from the team's Triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds, on Aug. 18 after an injury to outfielder Lars Nootbaar.

He was hitting .288 for the Redbirds with 18 home runs, 61 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.

Winn was selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Cardinals. He joined Walker and Alec Burleson as the third member of the Cardinals draft class to reach the major leagues.

At 21 years and 150 days old, he became the youngest Cardinal to make his major league debut as shortstop since Garry Templeton in 1976.

The Cardinals played their second game against the Braves in the three-game series Wednesday night. St. Louis hit four home runs and beat Atlanta 10-6 Tuesday night.