'Fans aren't coming': Cardinals slump has downtown businesses feeling the burn

ST. LOUIS — It's the type of season Cardinals Nation hasn't experienced in 25 years. The Redbirds are losing games, and that's leading to others losing money.

St. Louis is a baseball city. It's why area businesses capitalize on that. For years, the excitement of baseball has translated into big sales. Now even some businesses that have been operating for decades say it's not paying off anymore.



Every single game day, Cardinals fans are greeted by the enthusiastic staff at K's Unique Dogs.



"I'm a staple,” Karen Boschert said with a laugh.



She owns the hotdog stand. "I do Chicago with fresh toppings. We have a St. Louis with cheese and bacon and we got burgers."



It's what's kept fans coming back for two and a half decades.



"I used to have a line going all the way to the parking garage… about 40 people deep,” she said.



But not anymore. "Between the weather, the heat, the storms and just fans aren't coming because we’re not playing like we usually do."



She's not the only one taking a hit.



Just days ago, the Red Bird Express, which transported fans from Illinois to Busch announced it is stopping the shuttle. The decision was largely because of low turnout.

“Your understanding means the world to us and we look forward to a stronger return,” the company shared on Facebook.



At The Midwestern, General Manager John Pizzitola said there’s a decline in foot traffic, especially on weekdays.

“St. Louis has been spoiled by great Cardinals baseball for as long as I can remember. Especially last year with the return of Albert and his record-breaking year paired with Yadi and Wainwright’s last go around, fans come out in droves to witness history,” he said in a message to 5 On Your Side. “With this being a down season for the team, we’ve seen a major downturn in people coming downtown…”

At Paddy O's, Bar Manager Rob Coli had this to say: “Definitely less foot traffic, no playoff to look forward to either. We are just hoping for Adam to get 200 wins.”



"I'm trying to keep it up because I'm trying to be here for the fans, plus make a living. I don't want to leave because everybody relies on us,” Boschert said.



Her message to Cardinals Nation: "Don't give up. Still have faith in the Cardinals and come down here and support the small businesses."



K's Unique Dogs has cut down on products and even reduced hours, yet the company is still in the red.