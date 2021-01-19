Cardinals offering chance for fans to take batting practice at Busch Stadium

The Cardinals are slated to get back on the field at Busch in April. But the organization is planning to let fans get some swings in first this year

ST. LOUIS — While we're waiting on the Cardinals to get back on the field, it's actually going to be the fans who will have the first chance to take some swings at Busch Stadium in 2021.

The team announced Tuesday a new opportunity called "Fans at the Bat", which will allow Cardinals fans to take batting practice inside Busch Stadium.

Fans have three dates they can pick from (Mar. 21, 26 and 27), and each package will cost $1,250. Each package includes access for up to 10 people.

As part of the package, fans will get a 45-minute batting practice and instruction from two Cardinals alumni, and two hometown favorites. Pitchers Danny Cox, Scott Terry, Kyle McClellan and third baseman Scott Cooper are slated to be on hand.

For more information, you can visit the Cardinals' website.