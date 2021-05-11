Get vaccinated, get Cards tickets | Cardinals to hold vaccine event, give out ticket vouchers for shots

The Cardinals are offering every person who gets vaccinated at the event a voucher for two free tickets this season

ST. LOUIS — Along with announcing increased capacity for Busch Stadium coming on May 21, the Cardinals will also hold a three-day COVID-19 vaccination event with a valuable incentive for getting a shot.

The team announced on Tuesday they would hold a vaccine event from Wednesday, May 12, to Friday, May 14. Vaccines will be administered on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available at the event.

Each person who receives a vaccine at the event will get a voucher good for two free tickets to a 2021 Cardinals game.

Free parking each day will be offered in the Starr Lot across the street from Busch Stadium Gate 2, which is on the southwest side of the stadium.

Great news!



We are increasing seating capacity at Busch starting next weekend vs. the Cubs!



In conjunction with the capacity increase, we will also be hosting a vaccine clinic.



Cubs Tickets: https://t.co/No7z7JYgi1



Vaccine: https://t.co/QEnZPqLHfa pic.twitter.com/U7r1I7MnBy — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 11, 2021

If you are interested in getting a vaccine at Busch Stadium, you need to register. You can make an appointment by clicking here.

The Cardinals also said they are planning to announce a similar vaccination event in cooperation with St. Louis County in the future.

“We are thankful for the guidance provided by Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office and Dr. Echols in helping us safely increase our capacity at Busch Stadium,” team president Bill DeWitt III said in a statement. “We are also proud to partner with the City of St. Louis in their effort to vaccinate more fans and encourage those who haven’t been vaccinated yet to come down to the ballpark, get your vaccine, and enjoy a Cardinals game on us later this year.”

