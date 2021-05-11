Vaccine event at the Dome changing hours for one week

The changes are due to a previously scheduled Monster Jam event that will use some of the same general use areas

ST. LOUIS — The hours for the FEMA vaccination event at the Dome at America's Center will change for a few days this week before returning to the 10-hour schedule.

The changes are due to a previously scheduled Monster Jam event that will use some of the same general use areas. The changes are as follows:

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday May 12 – Saturday May 15 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 16, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, May 17, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – Hours resume to 8 am to 6 pm, daily

In addition to the hour changes, vaccine participants will be redirected to use the Plaza Central Entrance instead of Entrance C for the week.

Free parking is still available at 6th and Cole Streets, with shuttle service provided to and from the Plaza Central Entrance.

The program was launched April 7 at the Dome at America’s Center. It’s part of a partnership between Missouri, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the City of St. Louis.

In total, the program could provide up to 168,000 vaccine doses over the eight-week program, but supply has far outpaced demand.