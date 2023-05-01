Cardinals Spanish-language broadcasts available to TV viewers

Beginning Monday, May 15, viewers can tune into the Secondary Audio Program (SAP) on Bally Sports Midwest to hear Polo Ascencio and Bengie Molina call the game.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals fans now have the option to hear the team's Spanish-language radio broadcasts on their TVs.

Beginning Monday, May 15, viewers can tune into the Secondary Audio Program (SAP) on Bally Sports Midwest to hear Polo Ascencio and Bengie Molina call the game. A press release said that the Cardinals will produce Spanish-language broadcasts for all home games.

“We’re pleased to work with the Cardinals to bring Spanish-language broadcasts to TV and welcome fans to the telecasts in a new way,” said Bally Sports Midwest General Manager and Senior Vice President Jack Donovan.

Ascencio and Molina have been calling Cardinals games since 2016.

Ascencio has contributed to the organization and community with Cardinals Care and a ticket program for kids called "Los Pajaritos de Polo."

Molina is the older brother of former Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina. After 13 seasons in Major League Baseball that included a World Series championship in 2002 with the Los Angeles Angels, he joined the Cardinals broadcast for the last eight years.

“It’s another great tool for making our Cardinals organization more inclusive, specifically for our Hispanic viewers and our Latino players’ families who want to hear Cardinals games broadcast in their own language," Cardinals Spanish Broadcast Coordinator Celina Allen said.

In 2023, the Cardinals started a seven-station Spanish Language Radio Network, the release said.

Chip Caray, Brad Thompson and Jim Edmonds continue to call the action on the primary audio feed on Bally Sports Midwest.

Find more information on the Cardinals broadcasts and the full schedule here.