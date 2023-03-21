Cardinals announce 2023 regular season TV, radio broadcast schedule

Bally Sports Midwest will be the home of the Cardinals for the 30th season and will televise most regular season games.

ST. LOUIS — Opening Day is right around the corner!

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Tuesday that every 2023 regular season game will be televised locally and nationally and available on radio broadcasts.

Television

Bally Sports Midwest will be the home of the Cardinals for the 30th season and will televise most regular season games. Ten games will be carried exclusively on either FOX, ESPN, Apple TV or Peacock.

Chip Caray begins his first season as the play-by-play voice of the Cardinals and will be partnered with World Series champion Brad Thompson and Hall of Famer Jim Edmonds as analysts.

KMOX Sports Director and Anchor Tom Ackerman will handle play-by-play duties for eight games throughout the season.

Bally Sports Midwest will also carry Cardinals Live pre- and postgame shows from the network's studio in Ballpark Village.

Jim Hayes, Scott Warmann and Alexa Datt will serve as reporters and hosts for the Cardinals. Al Hrabosky and Ricky Horton will serve as pre- and postgame studio analysts alongside Edmonds and Thompson.

Bally Sports Midwest will continue to air episodes of Cardinals Insider hosted by Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith each Sunday. They will also continue to air the Cardinals Kids Show with FredBird and Brad Thompson on Saturdays.

Opening Day kicks off on Thursday, March 30 and Bally Sports Midwest will expand its coverage with Cardinals Live pregame beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Additional information on the Cardinals' programming on Bally Sports Midwest can be found on their website.

Radio

KMOX 1120 AM and nearly all of the Cardinals Radio Network stations will carry every regular season game. Fans can also listen to games locally on 98.7 FM and stream on KMOX's website.

This marks KMOX's 13th consecutive season as the team's flagship radio station. The Cardinals Radio Network consists of 147 radio stations across eight states.

John Rooney and Ricky Horton will be in the booth for all Cardinals games this year. Mike Claiborne will also assist with the radio broadcasts.

Ackerman, Matt Pauley and Joe Pott will serve as pre- and postgame hosts on KMOX.

Spanish Radio

WIJR 880 AM La Tremenda will produce Spanish-language radio broadcasts for all Cardinals home games. Polo Ascencio and Bengie Molina return for their eighth season.

All 81 broadcasts, including the Cardinals' two-game London Series, will air on WIJR 880 AM and be streamed on the Cardinals website and MLB app.

The organization has also expanded the reach of its broadcasts with four additional stations in Missouri and two stations in Indiana.

Find the Cardinals' complete schedule and more information about their broadcast partners here.