Cardinals activate Adam Wainwright from COVID-19 IL

Adam Wainwright is back for the Cardinals after a stay on the COVID-19 IL

ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright will be back on the mound Monday night at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals announced Monday afternoon that the veteran starter had been activated off the COVID-19 IL and outfielder Austin Dean had been optioned to Memphis.

5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano reported on April 29 that Wainwright had been sent to the COVID-19 IL as a precaution, and that it was related to a contact tracing issue.

Wainwright was the first Cardinals player to be put on the COVID-19 IL in 2021.

Wainwright last pitched on Monday, April 26, throwing a complete game in the loss to the Phillies in St. Louis.

We have activated RHP Adam Wainwright from the COVID-19 IL. He will start tonight's game.



OF Austin Dean has been optioned to Memphis (AAA). pic.twitter.com/KQg06Qo1X7 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 3, 2021

Wainwright's start against the Mets on Monday will be his 399th appearance. He is currently 0-3 with a 4.08 ERA. He's two strikeouts shy of 1,000 strikeouts at Busch Stadium.

Dean made the Opening Day roster for the Cardinals and appeared in 18 games this season.

The 2020 AAA season was canceled and the 2021 season was delayed. The 2021 season is set to start this week.