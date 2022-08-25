Corey Dickerson sets Cardinals expansion era record for consecutive hits

There's hot, and then there's what Corey Dickerson has been up to for the Cardinals in the past few days.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals signed Corey Dickerson in the offseason hoping he could help bring some extra offense to the outfield and designated hitter sports in 2022. It may have taken a while for that hope to come to fruition, but now Dickerson is one of the hottest players on the team.

He's also making history.

With Dickerson's third-inning single off of Marcus Stroman on Thursday afternoon at Wrigley Field, he notched his 10th hit in 10 consecutive at-bats.

That hasn't been done by any Cardinal in the expansion era (since 1961).

In fact, no Cardinals player had gotten a hit in nine straight at-bats in the expansion era before Dickerson either. According to the Cardinals, Fernando Tatis (1998), Felix Jose (1991) and Curt Flood (1964 and 1968) had hits in eight straight at-bats before Dickerson also reached that milestone.

In his last 10 ABs, Corey Dickerson is 10-for-10! 😱 pic.twitter.com/b7RVNdz6ro — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2022

Dickerson lost his streak on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning of Thursday's game. Since July 30, through the end of his consecutive hit streak, Dickerson has raised his batting average close to 70 points.

To make the feat more impressive, per Elias Sports, only two players since 1961 have had hits in more than 10 consecutive at-bats. Dustin Pedroia and Bernie Williams reached the 11 straight hits mark in 2016 and 2002, respectively.