Die-hard Cardinals fan attends Opening Day for 50th year

"I've been going to Cardinal home openers since 1972,” Mike Hoegemeier said.

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals Baseball and tradition go hand in hand, and one Ballwin man has attended every Cardinals Opening Day for the past 50 years, with an exception due to COVID-19.



Five decades of rooting on the Red Birds on Opening Day. The die-hard fan has witnessed countless moments in Cardinals History. It’s a special day in his family because now his sons take part in the annual pilgrimage to Busch to start the season.

"It's definitely special,” Andrew Hoegemeier said. “The rest of my life Opening Day will have a special day in my heart. A lot of memories growing up. It will always be a big deal."

"He came and got me from school one year and told me there was a sickness in the family,” Clint Hoegemeier said. "My dad said it was baseball fever."

"A lot of years we were first in line,” the proud father said. “We used to camp out (for tickets), these guys (his sons) would sleep in the street for two nights. We'd get a tent. We were first in line multiple times."



Mike said this season is set up to have a fairytale ending.

"Getting Pujols back is magical, I think he's going to rub off," Mike said. “I'd like to see the Cardinals spend more money to get a proven innings eater."



The family is keeping their fingers crossed the 50th year will end in a World Series Championship.