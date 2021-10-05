'We can play with anyone right now': Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader pens postseason letter via Players' Tribune

"If you’re a ballplayer, there’s simply nothing like pulling on that Cardinals jersey and going out and doing something special for the people of St. Louis."

ST. LOUIS — You think Harrison Bader is ready for the postseason?

The Cardinals outfielder is one of the most energizing and exciting players on the Cardinals' roster. And he can't wait for another shot in October.

Bader took his thoughts and feelings to the Players' Tribune ahead of the Cardinals' Wild Card Game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He gushed about St. Louis and his team as they get ready to try and beat the odds in the playoffs.

"As somebody who is fortunate enough to suit up for this franchise and play in front of these fans … I really do believe that adds up to the ultimate honor in the game. And then, when you have success, and you’re going full steam and get on a roll and basically almost become one with the fans, for my money … there’s just nothing that can compare," Bader wrote.

To read Bader's full article in the Players' Tribune, click here.

The 27-year-old outfielder has only known the Cardinals' organization, after the team drafted him out of the University of Florida in 2015. I think it's pretty apparent he feels at home in St. Louis.

"If you’re a ballplayer, there’s simply nothing like pulling on that Cardinals jersey and going out and doing something special for the people of St. Louis," Bader said.

Bader's 2021 season was the best of his career.

In 103 games he hit .267 with a .785 OPS, 16 home runs, 50 RBI and an OPS+ of 116. (100 is league average for OPS+)

Bader was one of the biggest reasons for the team's 17-game winning streak down the stretch in September. Bader won a National League Player of the Week Award during September and hit .333 with a .980 OPS, seven home runs and 19 RBIs in the last 32 games of the season.

Bader and the Cardinals will have a tough test in the winner-take-all Wild Card Game against the Dodgers, but as he wrote in the Players' Tribune, he thinks the team is up to the task.

"I believe that this team deserves to go deep into the playoffs, that we belong. And that we can play with anyone right now," Bader wrote.

"But when you have all of St. Louis behind you — pulling for you like crazy, showing the love and support that our fans are known for — this team, all of us in that clubhouse, we can feel unstoppable sometimes," he went on to write.

The Cardinals will face the Dodgers Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The game will be at 7:10 St. Louis time and be broadcast on TBS.