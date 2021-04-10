What you need to know if you want to watch the Cardinals Wild Card game on Wednesday

Including where to watch the game, what channel it's on for your provider and what happens next if the Cardinals win

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is singing 'take me out to the ballgame' this week as the St. Louis Cardinals prepare for the one game that will decide if they continue on in MLB postseason.

Here's everything to know about Wednesday's National League Wild Card game.

Where can I watch the Cardinals Wild Card game?

The game will be broadcast on TBS on Wednesday, Oct. 6 with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. St. Louis time. So what channel is that for your provider?

DIRECTV: Channel 247

Charter/Spectrum: Channel 51

AT&T U-verse: Channel 112

DISH: Channel 139

You can also watch on the MLB app. Just note: you do have to pay for it.

Who are the Cardinals playing and where?

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in L.A. The starting pitcher for the Cardinals will be Adam Wainwright. The Dodgers are expected to put Max Scherzer up first on the mound. He's a Parkway Central High School graduate, by the way.

St. Louis and L.A. have a long history of postseason play. The Cardinals have faced the Dodgers in a playoff series five times.

If the Cardinals win the Wild Card game, what happens next?

The Redbirds would take flight to San Francisco to take on the Giants in the NLDS. That's a best of five series. Here's where the games would be played if all five were needed:

Game 1 (Oct. 8): San Francisco, CA

Game 2 (Oct. 9): San Francisco, CA

Game 3 (Oct. 11): St. Louis, MO

Game 4 (Oct. 12): St. Louis, MO

Game 5 (Oct. 14): San Francisco, CA

Can I get tickets to the home games for the NLDS?

You sure can. They went on sale last month. As mentioned above, only two games would be played at Busch Stadium, if more than three are needed. That's game 3 and game 4 on Oct. 11 and 12, respectively. You can get tickets through the Cardinals' website here.

OK, but what if St. Louis wins the NLDS?

We're thinking positive, here! If St. Louis wins the NLDS then it's off to the National League Championship Series (NLCS). That's best of seven games. Home game tickets go on sale Thursday, Oct. 7 at Noon for that series. The Cardinals would host game 3, 4 and 5 (if needed) Oct. 19-21.

And if we make it past that? The World Series, of course! Those games run from Oct. 26 through Nov. 3, should all seven games be needed. Here's the full schedule.

Something else?