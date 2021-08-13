Cardinals activate ace Jack Flaherty from injured list, sideline LeBlanc with elbow injury

Jack Flaherty will start for the Cardinals in Kansas City Friday night

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are getting their ace back after more than two months on the injured list.

Jack Flaherty was activated from the IL after an oblique injury sidelined him back on May 31. He will start for the Cardinals in Kansas City Friday night.

Flaherty, 25, is 8-1 with a 2.90 ERA in 11 starts. After allowing six earned runs in his first start of the season, Flaherty won eight consecutive starts from April 7 to May 19 and was leading the National League in wins at the time of his injury.

Flaherty made three rehab starts, including a 75-pitch outing for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals.

Wade LeBlanc will move to the 10-day IL to make room for Flaherty on the roster. LeBlanc was removed from the Cardinals matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday after two innings. The announcement from the Cardinals said an injury to the 37-year-old's pitching elbow landed him on the IL.

LeBlanc was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in June and has made eight starts and four relief appearances for the Cardinals, compiling a 3.61 ERA in 42 innings.

The Cardinals completed a three-game sweep of the last-place Pirates Thursday, coming back from an early deficit to win 7-6.

Entering Friday, the Cardinals have a 58-56 record, which puts them in third place in the NL Central. They are 11 games back of the Brewers in the Central and six-and-a-half games behind the San Diego Padres for the final Wild Card spot.