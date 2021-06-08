'How'd you like that?': Reds' Joey Votto gives profanity-filled view of 4-game sweep over Cardinals

"We had some s***-talking mother****ers in St. Louis after the first series sweep and it's kind of nice to go on the road at their road ballpark and let 'em have it"

ST. LOUIS — The Cincinnati Reds completed their first 4-game sweep of the Cardinals in St. Louis over the weekend without starting first baseman Joey Votto, but Votto had plenty to say about the series on Tuesday.

Votto was activated from the Injured List on Tuesday after being out since May 7 with an injured thumb. In speaking with the media about his return, he also gave his thoughts on his teammates' sweep in St. Louis.

"A great team series. It's hard to win four games in a row. It's especially hard to win four games in a row on the road. I think I read the last time we did that was in 1990. And we had some s***-talking mother****ers in St. Louis after the first series sweep and it's kind of nice to go on the road at their road ballpark and let 'em have it," Votto said. "We had some people sweeping brooms and s*** like that while we were leaving. So how'd you like that? How'd you like that?"

"We had some s--- talking mother f------ in St. Louis after the first series sweep... It's nice to go to their road ballpark and let them have it... How'd you like that?"



Joey Votto on the Reds 4-game sweep of the Cardinals 😳



(via @BrandonSaho)pic.twitter.com/Vt60DFY8qz — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 8, 2021

The Reds are 6-4 against the Cardinals this season. They took two games of the season-opening series in Cincinnati, where an incident involving Reds' outfielder Nick Castellanos and Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford caused both benches to clear and Castellanos to be suspended.

The Cardinals swept the Reds at Busch Stadium later in April and the Reds returned the favor this past weekend.

Since Votto's first full season in 2008, the Cardinals are 133-99 against the Reds. Including 2021, the Reds have only had two winning records against the Cardinals in that time period.