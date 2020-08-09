Lou Brock's special friendship with young deaf girl

Brock and Kaley DiCicco met at the Mike Bush Baseball Camp for the Hearing Impaired and had a special connection

ST. PETERS, Mo. — We build statues for baseball legends like Lou Brock but even they aren't as special as some of the friendships he carved over his lifetime.

"He is more than just a Hall of Famer to me," Kaley DiCicco said.

Kaylee met Lou Brock when she attended the Mike Bush Baseball Camp for the Hearing Impaired.

Brock would be a guest instructor every year, all we had to do is ask.

Being deaf however often made life challenging for Kaylee.

"I was going through a really, really bad part of my life where I was in middle school and I was getting bullied really bad," she recalled.

And as friendly as he was to all the kids, Lou and Kaylee had a special connection. It was almost as if, he sensed she needed a boost.

"This guy. This incredible, wonderful Hall of Famer thinks I'm good. And it sparked my confidence to a level that I will never be able to repay him for," Kaylee said.

Kaylee went on to play ball in high school and is now a professional photographer.

She still cherishes a special photograph.

"I was running all the bases and I stole home plate and so he was waiting for me at home plate and we both jumped and hi-fived, "she remembers.

It's signed, "To Kaylee my friend. Lou Brock."

For one young lady, the memory of the Hall of Famer has been chiseled in her heart.