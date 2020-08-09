Lou Brock's special friendship with young deaf girl

ST. PETERS, Mo. — We build statues for baseball legends like Lou Brock but even they aren't as special as some of the friendships he carved over his lifetime.
"He is more than just a Hall of Famer to me," Kaley DiCicco said.
Kaylee met Lou Brock when she attended the Mike Bush Baseball Camp for the Hearing Impaired.
Brock would be a guest instructor every year, all we had to do is ask.
Being deaf however often made life challenging for Kaylee.
"I was going through a really, really bad part of my life where I was in middle school and I was getting bullied really bad," she recalled.
And as friendly as he was to all the kids, Lou and Kaylee had a special connection. It was almost as if, he sensed she needed a boost.
"This guy. This incredible, wonderful Hall of Famer thinks I'm good. And it sparked my confidence to a level that I will never be able to repay him for," Kaylee said.
Kaylee went on to play ball in high school and is now a professional photographer.
She still cherishes a special photograph.
"I was running all the bases and I stole home plate and so he was waiting for me at home plate and we both jumped and hi-fived, "she remembers.
It's signed, "To Kaylee my friend. Lou Brock."
For one young lady, the memory of the Hall of Famer has been chiseled in her heart.
"He just made me feel like a somebody," she said.