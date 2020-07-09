Photos | Cardinals legend Lou Brock through the years

x
Lou Brock gave St. Louis a lot of memories since he arrived in town in 1964. Here's a look back on the baseball life of a Cardinals legend, in photographs
Credit: AP
St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock takes a picture of a fan while in the dugout at Roger Dean Stadium, Jupiter, Fla. during spring training Saturday, March 27, 2004. The fan had asked to take a photo of Brock when he reversed the situation and took a picture of the fan with her camera. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)

ST. LOUIS — Lou Brock, one of the all-time greats in St. Louis Cardinals history, died Sunday at the age of 81.

From the infamous Brock for Broglio trade in 1964, to celebrating his 81st birthday earlier this year, Brock gave St. Louis a treasure trove of memories.

Here is a glimpse of Lou Brock's time as a Cardinal in photographs:

Credit: AP
Lou Brock, outfielder of the Chicago Cubs, is seen at the Cubs' spring training camp, March 8, 1963. (AP Photo/Harold Filan)

Brock began his career in Chicago with the Cubs, before one of the greatest trades in sports history was made in 1964 that sent him to St. Louis and on a path to the Hall of Fame.

Credit: AP
Lou Brock of the St. Louis Cardinals is shown in posed action April 9, 1965. Location is unknown. (AP Photo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lou Brock, of the St. Louis Cardinals, holds his arms up in victory in dressing room at Fenway Park after the Cardinals defeated the Boston Red Sox, 2-1, in first game of the World Series in Boston, Ma., Oct. 4, 1967. Brock had a record-tying four hits, stole two bases and scored both runs. (AP Photo)

Brock was one of baseball's all-time great performers in the postseason, and World Series. These photos highlight the Cardinals. 1967 series win over Boston.

Brock hit .414 in that World Series and stole seven bases against the Red Sox.

Credit: AP
Lou Brock of the St. Louis Cardinals slides head first into third base, as Boston Red Sox third baseman Joe Foy waits for the ball in the fifth inning of World Series Game 7 Oct. 12, 1967 in Boston, Mass. This was Brockҳ sixth stolen base in the 1967 World Series. The Cardinals won the game 7-2, taking the Series 4-3. (AP Photo)
Credit: AP
St. Louis Cardinals' heroes of the final game of the 1967 World Series, Lou Brock, left, and pitcher Bob Gibson, right, are embraced by teammate Julian Javier following their 7- 2 victory over the Boston Red Sox to win the 1967 World Series, Oct. 12, 1967 at Fenway Park in Boston. Brock set a Series record of seven stolen bases, and Gibson pitched a three-hitter and hit a home run. Javier hit a three run homer into the screen above left center field. (AP Photo)

Brock was also one of the most prolific baserunners in baseball history.

The pictures below show Brock breaking Ty Cobb's single season stolen base record with 105 in 1974, and the all-time stolen base record of 892, also held by Cobb, in 1977.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lou Brock, who set a major league record by stealing his 105th base September 10, 1974, thanks the crowd at Busch Stadium as James "Cool Papa" Bell raises his hands to silence the cheers by calling Brock "the greatest". The second base stolen by Brock to set the record was presented to him during a halt in the game with Philadelphia. (AP Photo/stf)
Credit: AP
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Lou Brock is surrounded by his teammates as he holds second base plate after breaking Ty Cobb's all-time record of 892 stolen bases in San Diego, Ca., Monday night, August 29, 1977. Brock tied the record in the first inning and broke the record in the seventh by stealing second against the San Diego Padres. At left is team manager Vern Rapp. (AP Photo)

Brock wasn't just speed, though. He got it done with the bat, too. The photo below is from the night he joined baseball's exclusive 3,000 hit club in 1979.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lou Brock gets his 3,000th career hit off Chicago Cubs pitcher Dennis Lamp at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo., on Aug. 13, 1979. Brock is the 14th major league player to reach the 3,000 mark. Chicago catcher is Barry Foote and the umpire is Ed Montague. The Cardinals won 3-2. (AP Photo)

In his post-playing days, Brock became an ambassador for the Cardinals, and was a constant presence in the St. Louis community.

Credit: Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals Hall-of-Famer Lou Brock admires a statue of his likeness unveiled by the Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 29, 1999, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The statue honoring the "base burglar" joins several others surrounding Busch Stadium. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Cardinals Hall-of-Famers Red Schoendienst, left, and Lou Brock, right, help Stan Musial off the field after the opening day ceremony before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the inaugural game at Busch Stadium Monday, April 10, 2006 in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Cardinals hall of famer Lou Brock waves to the crowd as he rides with the Budweiser Clydesdales during opening day pregame ceremonies before their baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, March 31, 2008, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Kyle Ericson)

Brock received the key to the City of St. Louis in 2016.

Credit: AP
Former St. Louis Cardinals great Lou Brock, right, is given a key to the city by St. Louis mayor Francis G. Slay during a ceremony honoring Brock before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, April 19, 2016, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

And earlier this year, friends and family gathered outside Brock's St. Louis home to sing to him on his 81st birthday.

