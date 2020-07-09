Photos | Cardinals legend Lou Brock through the years

Lou Brock gave St. Louis a lot of memories since he arrived in town in 1964. Here's a look back on the baseball life of a Cardinals legend, in photographs

ST. LOUIS — Lou Brock, one of the all-time greats in St. Louis Cardinals history, died Sunday at the age of 81.

From the infamous Brock for Broglio trade in 1964, to celebrating his 81st birthday earlier this year, Brock gave St. Louis a treasure trove of memories.

Here is a glimpse of Lou Brock's time as a Cardinal in photographs:

Brock began his career in Chicago with the Cubs, before one of the greatest trades in sports history was made in 1964 that sent him to St. Louis and on a path to the Hall of Fame.

Brock was one of baseball's all-time great performers in the postseason, and World Series. These photos highlight the Cardinals. 1967 series win over Boston.

Brock hit .414 in that World Series and stole seven bases against the Red Sox.

Brock was also one of the most prolific baserunners in baseball history.

The pictures below show Brock breaking Ty Cobb's single season stolen base record with 105 in 1974, and the all-time stolen base record of 892, also held by Cobb, in 1977.

Brock wasn't just speed, though. He got it done with the bat, too. The photo below is from the night he joined baseball's exclusive 3,000 hit club in 1979.

In his post-playing days, Brock became an ambassador for the Cardinals, and was a constant presence in the St. Louis community.

Brock received the key to the City of St. Louis in 2016.

And earlier this year, friends and family gathered outside Brock's St. Louis home to sing to him on his 81st birthday.