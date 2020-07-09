A class act, gentleman and hero: Cardinals fans remember Lou Brock

After trading in his uniform for a Red Jacket, Brock continued to represent the Cardinals organization. Many fans recalled he was always up for talking baseball

ST. LOUIS — A class act. A true gentleman. A legend. A baseball hero.

St. Louis Cardinals fans are remembering Lou Brock as far more than the lightning-fast Baseball Hall of Famer.

Brock passed away Sunday at the age of 81 after battling multiple health conditions in recent years, including multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that affects the blood and bones.

Brock spent 16 seasons with the Cardinals, helped lead the team to two World Series championships and retired with 938 career steals – a mark that has only been surpassed by Rickey Henderson.

After trading in the Birds on the Bat for a Red Jacket, Brock continued to represent the Cardinals organization. And as many fans have recalled, he was always up for talking baseball.

Hundreds of Cardinals fans have shared their memories of Lou with 5 On Your Side. From inside a Famous-Barr department store to grocery stores and hardware shops to airports, no matter where fans spotted the Redbird legend, they said he always had time to say hi, shake their hands, take a picture or sign a baseball.

“Ten years ago my family and I were in NYC at an airport waiting to come back to St. Louis. Lou noticed my dad’s Cardinals hat as he was walking by. He stopped and sat and talked with us for over an hour, sharing baseball and life stories. He autographed a note for my brother and I. A cool experience that I will never forget. He was so kind and genuine,” wrote Abbey H. on 5 On Your Side’s Facebook page.

For many fans, they said meeting Brock was an emotional, authentic experience.

“I had the honor of meeting my baseball hero, Lou Brock, many years ago at a Baseball Writer's Association dinner. When introduced to him, I cried as we talked and I told him that he was my hero. His response was, ‘I should be the one crying. Teachers are our heroes.’ He was incredibly kind and, without a doubt, meant every word he said to me that day,” one Cardinals fan wrote to 5 On Your Side.

Cardinals fans likely can’t hear his first name without thinking of an Opening Day Busch Stadium crowd cheering “LOUUU!” In the day after his passing, it’s clear more than ever this fan favorite’s time on the field led to countless memories for St. Louisans.

“Of all the Cardinal teams I have rooted for in baseball, no team can replace my beloved 1964 World Champion team who defeated the Yankees! Lou Brock was freshly traded from the Cubs when I went to that WS! I went on to watch Lou Brock hit and steal bases like no one else. What a privilege to watch him play ball and break so many records. He was a class act, always gentle and kind. And who can forget the ‘Brockabrella’! RIP Mr. Brock! We here all sing out Louuuuuuuuu!!!” one longtime fan wrote to 5 On Your Side.

"The night he broke the single-season record for steals, I was supposed to be asleep, but I listened to my transistor radio under my pillow with headphones to hear Jack Buck tell me he broke Maury Willis record,” Michael H. recalled on 5 On Your Side’s Facebook page.

Off the field, Brock continued to show his kindness to fans.

“Lou Brock was so kind. When my brother, Frank, was about 10 years old he had been in and out of the hospital several times. He was a huge Cardinals fan and loved Lou Brock. At the request of the Cardinals’ secretary, Mr. Brock came to our home to see Frank. We have a photo of him sitting on our couch with Frank and of a ball signed by all his teammates that he gave to him. It meant the world to a young boy whose life was a struggle. Frank never forgot Lou Brock's generous gift of his presence and time,” another fan shared with us.

Another Cardinals fans said Brock inspired him, and the message the baseball legend shared will forever stick with him.

“When I shook Lou’s hand he said ‘never give up young man. I’m living proof of that.’ Those words stuck with me. I’ll never know the struggle he knew. My bad days pale in comparison to someone that had to overcome racial prejudices (and did it with grace) and went on to be such a dominant player along with overcoming medical issues. In the middle of health issues, he still made a point to be a part of this community. We’re not deserving. What a great man! And what a loss. But as a proud Cardinals fan, I love that I had a moment to occupy the same space as this legend!” the fan wrote to 5 On Your Side, sharing the picture from that moment below.

Cardinals Nation has shared so many stories of Brock’s generous heart, kind spirit and legendary status – both on and off the field. What DeDe L. wrote on our Facebook page just might sum up the baseball Hall of Famer best.

“Great human being, not just a great baseball player.”