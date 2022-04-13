Mike Shildt, Antoan Richarson clear air after 'racial undertones' incident

"I just want make it very clear that in no way do I believe that Shildty is a racist," Richardson said as the two cleared the air on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN FRANCISCO — Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was back in the news Tuesday night with his new team, the San Diego Padres.

Shildt, currently filling in as San Diego's third base coach, was accused of yelling an expletive at Giants coach Antoan Richardson that Richardson told the San Francisco Chronicle "reeked undertones of racism."

Richardson told reporters after the game that Shildt had yelled, "You need to control that motherf---er" to the Giants' dugout. Richardson said that led to his reaction that ultimately got him thrown out of the game.

"I say this because his words were disproportionately unwarranted and reeked undertones of racism when he referred to me as 'that motherf---er,' as if I was to be controlled or a piece of property or enslaved. I think it's just really important we understand what happened tonight," Richardson told reporters Tuesday night.

Shildt and Richardson appeared together before Wednesday's Padres/Giants game to clear the air, with Richardson saying he wanted to "make it very clear that in no way do I believe that Shildty is a racist."

Richardson said he was trying to bring awareness to how words even without intent can impact certain communities.

Last night, Antoan Richardson said Padres coach Mike Shildt yelled at him with "undertones of racism."



This morning, the two spoke and shared an embrace pic.twitter.com/F2c4g2HoPz — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 13, 2022

"I think good is going to come of this, because now the reality is that we handled this tough solution publicly as men with solution and our heart without any animosity. I think it's a great example of how people can communicate together regardless of background or color," Shildt said.

"I don't know Antoan's heritage; I can't walk in his shoes," Shildt also said. "I can only have empathy and love, which I do have and have always had in my life. I used inappropriate language, which is my biggest issue last night, and I apologize for that."

Richardson's ejection led to Giants coach Alyssa Nakken becoming the first female on-field coach during a regular season game in MLB history.