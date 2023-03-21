Mission Taco Joint to open in Busch Stadium

The concession stand will be located in section 150, right behind home plate.

ST. LOUIS — The West Coast-style taco restaurant will open a new location inside Busch Stadium this season.

Mission Taco Joint announced Tuesday they will be opening a new location at the park in time for Opening Day, Thursday, March 30.

The concession stand will be located in section 150, right behind home plate.

“Busch Stadium and the Cardinals are synonymous with St. Louis so it’s a proud moment for Mission Taco Joint to have a presence there," Owners Jason and Adam Tilford said. "Our team will be heavily involved in operations of our concession area, and we’re excited to see Cardinals fans in the stands enjoying our MTJ tacos, street corn, and more."

The new location at the ballpark will feature exclusive tacos including the "Hot Corner" Chicken and the Regular Taco. They will also offer a reimagined classic ballpark dish, the West Coast Nachos.

Fans can enjoy a menu full of signature tacos and fan favorites including the Mango Shrimp, the Vegan Soft Taco and Street Corn.

Mission Taco Joint has six locations across St. Louis and Kansas City as well as a concession stand inside Enterprise Center.

Find more information and a full menu on Mission Taco Joint's website here.

St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day kicks off at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 against the Toronto Blues Jays. Find more information on Opening Day and Busch Stadium's concessions here.