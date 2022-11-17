Paul Goldschmidt named National League MVP

Paul Goldschmidt has been named the NL MVP on Thursday, being announced by the last Cardinals MVP, Albert Pujols.

ST. LOUIS — Major League Baseball has named their National League Most Valuable Player, and it was announced by a familiar face.

Albert Pujols was the last Cardinals MVP, winning the honor in 2009 with the Cardinals.

Goldschmidt not only led the NL but also set a career-best in slugging percentage (.578). The 34-year-old also led the league in OPS (.981) and weighted runs created plus (177).

The first baseman was one of the crucial players this season leading the Cardinals to win the NL Central.

Goldschmidt beat out his own teammate, Nolan Arenado and San Diego Padres, Manny Machado.

It's Goldschmidt's first MVP award. As a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks, he finished second in 2013 and 2015, and finished third in 2016.

This caps off a big season for Goldschmidt as was named the 2022 NL Hank Aaron Award winner and collected his fifth Silver Slugger Award.

Goldschmidt came to the Cardinals after being traded on Dec. 5, 2018, from the Arizona Diamondbacks. He signed a five-year contract extension with the Cardinals running through the 2024 season.