Bobbleheads, belt bags and more: Cardinals release giveaway schedule for 2023

The giveaways include seven different hat days, six T-shirt of the month days and nine bobbleheads.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals season is still months away, but the team announced its promotional schedule Wednesday to give fans something to look forward to.

The giveaways get started on opening weekend. All fans over the age of 21 get a magnet schedule on opening day on March 30, the first 25,000 fans 16 and older on April 1 will get an unidentified Cardinals bobblehead and the first 25,000 fans 16 and older on April 2 will get a long-sleeve hooded pullover.

Also on the schedule are seven different hat days, six T-shirt of the month days and eight other bobblehead days in addition to the bobblehead day during opening weekend.

The team will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 National League champions during a May series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Over the three-game, weekend series, fans can get a Cardinals tumbler, 2013 NL champions beer stein and a Cardinals golf umbrella.

Other highlights include:

April 16: Adult mystery nickname jersey day: The Cardinals will celebrate some of the best nicknames in the history of the franchise with a mesh pullover jersey with some of your favorite players' nicknames and numbers.

May 5: Cardinals belt bag: The first 25,000 fans 16 and older can get a gray bag with a navy strap. The bag complies with the stadium's bag size requirements, so you can bring it back all season long.

June 11: Adam Wainwright London Series bobblehead: In the team's final weekend game before the team heads off to London, the Cardinals are celebrating with a special Adam Wainwright bobblehead. The first 25,000 fans 16 and older will take home a bobblehead featuring the veteran outfitted in a traditional London Guard uniform.

Oct. 1: Adam Wainwright item: The Cardinals will be sending off another legend this season. Details on this item are still being ironed out, but the first 25,000 fans over the age of 16 will take home an item to commemorate his nearly two decades on the team.

For a look at the full promotional schedule, click here.