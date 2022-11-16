Tickets for Cardinals-Cubs matchup in London go on sale on Dec. 6

You can also get early access to tickets by registering on the Major League Baseball website.

ST. LOUIS — One of the best rivalries in baseball is going international next season, and you can be there to see it.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will face off at London Stadium in England for a two-game series on June 24 and 25. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 6 at 4 a.m. Central time, but you can get access before the tickets go on sale to the public.

Fans can register their information on MLB.com for exclusive access on Nov. 30.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox played in London in 2019. The Cardinals and Cubs were supposed to play there the following season, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cardinals' regular season begins with a home series against the Toronto Blue Jays from March 30 through April 2.

Ticket packs go on sale for other regular season games Friday on the Cardinals website.

Here are some other highlights for the 2023 Cardinals season: