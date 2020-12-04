ST. LOUIS — Ideally we'd be seeing Jack Flaherty light up radar guns and Adam Wainwright buckle knees right about now.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we don't get to. At least not for a while.

So in the meantime, we're looking back at 5 On Your Side. Specifically right now, on the best individual pitches in Cardinals history.

Recently on Twitter, there were some cool debates flying around about who's pitches you'd take to form an all-time arsenal. Flaherty and Wainwright even chimed in with their picks.

So we thought we'd do that Cardinals style. Who has the best pitches in Cardinals history? Let's debate.

We're naming a lot of pitches here. More than any normal starter would have. So imagine you have to pick five of these to assemble the ultimate Cardinals arsenal.

Here's our picks in the 5 On Your Side sports office between myself, sports director Frank Cusumano and executive sports producer Andy Mohler.

Fastball - Bob Gibson

Oh, you were expecting someone else?

Spoiler: You're going to see Gibson again on this list, but his good old number one was better than most.

With his trademark snarl and violent delivery, you would be wise to stay away from the plate, or risk being brushed back. Or if you weren't so lucky, you'd be left with a nasty bruise as you limped down to first base.

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 1968, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson throws to Detroit Tigers' Norm Cash in the ninth inning of the opening game of the World Series in St. Louis. Gibson struck Cash out for the 16th strikeout of the game and set a new World Series record. Looking on are catcher Tim McCarver, home plate umpire Tom Gorman and first base umpire Jim Honochick. On Thursday, Nov. 13, 2014, Clayton Kershaw became the first pitcher since Gibson in 1968 to win the National League MVP award. (AP Photo/ File)

AP

Honorable mention: Trevor Rosenthal

Sinker - Jordan Hicks

The hardest thrower in Cardinals history is one of the hardest throwers in the history of baseball.

Hicks' sinker accounted for the 21 fastest pitches thrown in the Major Leagues in 2019.

He tied the all-time fastest pitch record in 2018 with a 105-mph sinker.

At his best he is the definition of unhittable.

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks (49) pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, April 8, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

AP

Curveball - Adam Wainwright

He's not nicknamed "Uncle Charlie" for nothing, folks.

For 14 years, Wainwright has ridden his signature pitch to Cardinals legend status. When it's right, a well-executed curveball for strike three is one of the most beautiful things in baseball. Wainwright is an artist.

Carlos Beltran is still looking for the last pitch of the 2006 NLCS.

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws a pitch during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of a National League Division Series Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

AP

Honorable mention: Darryl Kile and Rick Ankiel

Slider - Bob Gibson

Told you we'd come back to Gibson again. If any pitcher deserves two of his pitches mentioned in this article, it's Gibby.

While Gibson's intimidation and fastball were key to his dominance, his slider was his most devastating pitch.

5 On Your Side executive sports producer Andy Mohler has a few good stories about that Gibson slider:

"Gibson’s slider was never better than Game 1 in the ’68 World Series. He said the Tigers’ scouting report on him was that his fastball was his best pitch. He did an interview with us and said Tiger hitters were looking for “high smoke” and so they were no match for his slider."

"McCarver tells the story of talking to a group of people the year Carlton went into the Hall of Fame, and saying Carlton had the best slider he’d ever seen. When he was done McCarver said he was chatting with a smaller group of people when he saw Gibson swim through the audience to get to him. When he got there, his pointed a finger at McCarver and said, “Best LEFTHANDED slider.”

If Carlton had played more years with the Cardinals, perhaps he actually would have taken ownership of best slider in franchise history.

Honorable mention: Steve Carlton

Cutter - Chris Carpenter

Carpenter is one of the greatest pitchers in Cardinals history, thanks in part to his trusty cutter.

Need more proof? Adam Wainwright puts Carp's cutter up there with Roy Halladay and Mariano Rivera for the best he's seen

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Chris Carpenter throws during the third inning of Game 2 of baseball's National League championship series against the San Francisco Giants Monday, Oct. 15, 2012, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

AP

Changeup - John Tudor

The owner of the lowest WHIP and third highest winning percentage in Cardinals history had one of the best changeups we've seen in St. Louis

Hall of famer Mike Schmidt summed up Tudor's changeup best in this Sports Illustrated article:

"How many times a game do you see a batter swing at what he thinks is a fastball away, only to be halfway into the swing and realize that it's a changeup that's not due to arrive for a few more minutes?"

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher John Tudor hurls a pitch during first inning action in the sixth game of the National League Championship series against the San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Busch Stadium, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 1987. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

A special shout out goes to Michael Wacha in our honorable mention here. His changeup when he first got to the Major Leagues was truly one of the nastiest pitches in the entire league.

Honorable mention: Michael Wacha

Split Finger - Bruce Sutter

The man and the pitch are pretty much synonymous.

Sutter rode his splitter to 300 saves, a Cy Young Award, a World Series and a plaque in Cooperstown.

Sutter made the split finger famous, and you can't mention the pitch without bringing up the hall of famer's name.

** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, JULY 29-31 ** FILE ** St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bruce Sutter delivers the ball to the plate en route to his record setting 38th save of the season against the New York Mets in this Sept. 4, 1984 file photo. Thirty-three years after his budding career appeared to be over before it had barely begun, Bruce Sutter will receive the ultimate tribute _ induction into the Hall of Fame. And amazingly, he can thank an injury for his good fortune. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Knuckleball - Hoyt Wilhelm

The hall of famer only played 40 games for the Cardinals in 1957, but his knuckleball is legendary.

Wilhelm played for nine different teams in his career, racking up 143 wins, a 2.52 ERA and 1,610 strikeouts while employing his signature pitch.

The Atlanta Braves' veteran knuckleballer, Hoyt Wilhelm, during spring training, in West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 2, 1970, showing how he grips the ball before he throws. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spit Ball - Burleigh Grimes

Ok, technically you can't throw a spit ball in the Major Leagues anymore, we know. But Burleigh Grimes was the last guy to throw it.

The spit ball was banned in 1920, but teams were allowed to select players to be grandfathered into still being allowed to throw a spitter.

Grimes pitched in 49 games for the Cardinals in parts of four seasons to the tune of a 3.45 ERA.

He and his spit ball were inducted into the hall of fame in 1964.

Burleigh Grimes, shown in this September 17, 1931 file photo experienced hard luck last year when he dropped two games in the Series with the Athletics. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Related Stories

RELATED: From sushi to wine, cards, preparation, Blues recall road success in winning Cup, continued strong play in search to repeat

RELATED: 'I was so charged up at the time and it just hit me hard' | One BattleHawk reacts to the XFL suspending operations.

RELATED: 5 On Your Side Countdown: Ranking the 16 best pro football players in St. Louis history

RELATED: Former Cardinals first baseman uses baseball lessons to prepare for front lines battling COVID-19

RELATED: XFL suspends operations, fires all employees amid coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Dexter Fowler's daughters adorably crash ESPN interview

RELATED: 'It's a strange feeling'| Checking in with Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright at home, waiting for the return of baseball

RELATED: MLB discusses potential plans for baseball to begin in May

RELATED: Opinion: For Cardinals fans, it's not warm when baseball is away