A closer look at the players the Cardinals gave up in the Arenado trade

We know the Cardinals are getting a new superstar. But who's heading to Colorado? Here's a bit of a closer look at who the Cardinals sent to the Rockies

ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado became a St. Louis Cardinal this week in a trade that has almost universally been hailed as a steal for the Cardinals.

But while the superstar third baseman is heading to St. Louis, the Cardinals did have to send some young players back to Colorado.

So let's learn a little more about the guys who are now "former Cardinals".

Austin Gomber

Gomber has the most Major League experience of any of the players heading to Colorado, and the one fans likely know the best.

Gomber, 27, debuted for the Cardinals in 2018, and in 104 innings in the big leagues, he has a 3.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts.

In his first career start in Cincinnati in 2018, Gomber turned heads with an extended no-hit bid. He ended up going six and a third innings giving up two runs and striking out six.

Gomber was often used as a "swing man", taking the occasional start or spending time in the Cardinals' bullpen. Gomber has started 15 games in his career.

Gomber didn't appear in the Majors in 2019 due to injury.

The Cardinals drafted the lefty in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of high school in Florida.

Gomber was expected to be an intriguing piece for the Cardinals in 2021, and likely get a look at a spot in the rotation come spring training. He should compete for a rotation spot with his new team in Colorado.

Gomber took to Twitter to thank the Cardinals and their fans after the trade.

ST LOUIS—

Thank you for June 2nd 2018. A day I will never forget and a day I am forever grateful for. Thank you taking a chance on me and allowing me to achieve dreams I never thought were possible. Putting on the birds on the bat everyday was a blessing.

THANK YOU @Cardinals pic.twitter.com/khtvSG7gBl — Austin Gomber (@AustinGomber) February 2, 2021

Elehuris Montero

It was long speculated the Cardinals would have to part with one of their top third base prospects if they wanted to get Arenado. Most people just figured it would be mega-prospect Nolan Gorman, and not Elehuris Montero.

The Cardinals signed Montero, 22, out of the Dominican Republic in 2014.

Montero has played in 360 minor league games in the Cardinals' system, with a slash line of .269/.339/.413/.751, 32 home runs and 192 RBI.

Montero is now ranked as the seventh-best prospect in the Rockies' organization by MLB.com after the trade.

Mateo Gil

Gil is a 20-year-old shortstop who the Cardinals took in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of high school in Texas.

Gil played in 98 games for the CGL Cardinals, Palm Beach Cardinals and Johnson City Cardinals in his two seasons in the minors for the club.

Gil hit .257 with 8 home runs and 50 RBI in those 98 games.

I just wanna thank the St. Louis Cardinals for giving me my first opportunity in this game. I am very excited to continue my journey with the @Rockies! See y’all soon! — Mateo Gil (@Mateogil03) February 2, 2021

Jake Sommers

Sommers is a 23-year-old right-handed pitcher the Cardinals drafted in the 10th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of college in Wisconsin.

In just one year of play in the minors at Johnson City, Sommers had a 4.18 ERA in 51.2 innings.

Tony Locey

Locey is a 22-year-old right-handed pitcher the Cardinals drafted in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Georgia.

Locey pitched for the CGL Cardinals and Peoria Chiefs in 2019. In just 17 innings, he had an ERA of 5.29 and 31 strikeouts.