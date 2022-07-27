Pujols moves up multiple all-time lists, makes home run history in Toronto

Pujols had a big night in Toronto, making some history with his 3-hit performance that included a monster home run.

TORONTO, ON — If it seems like Albert Pujols is setting some sort of record or passing an all-time great on a hallowed list with every hit he has this season, that's because he often is.

Pujols made some more history on Wednesday night in Toronto against the Blue Jays with his 3-hit performance that included a monster home run.

Pujols moved past Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby on Wednesday to slide into fourth place on the Cardinals' all-time hits list. With 2,112 career hits as a Cardinal, only Yadier Molina, Lou Brock and Stan Musial have more hits as a member of the franchise.

That wasn't the only notable part of Pujols' performance on Wednesday, though.

At 42 years old, Pujols became the oldest player to hit a home run in the history of the Rogers Centre with his monster 439-foot shot off Aviston, Illinois, native Trevor Richards in the fifth inning. The Blue Jays have called the Rogers Centre home since 1989.

Career home run number 686 for Albert Pujols! 👏 pic.twitter.com/eQhvlJWPGZ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 28, 2022

The home run was Pujols' 686th of his career, putting him just 14 away from joining the 700 home run club. Pujols is just 10 home runs away from tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the all-time home runs list.

That's not all the history Pujols made in Toronto, though.

During the series against the Blue Jays, Pujols passed the legendary Lou Gehrig on baseball's all-time list of runs scored. Pujols is now 12th all-time in runs scored in baseball history (according to Baseball Reference).

Pujols has been on a hot streak for the Cardinals in recent weeks.

In his last 15 games, Pujols is hitting .381 with a .426 on-base percentage, .690 slugging percentage, three home runs and seven RBIs.

The Cardinals beat the Blue Jays 6-1 on Wednesday to split the two-game series.