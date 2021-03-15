Cardinals tickets on sale for April games

Tickets will be sold in a variety of seating pod sizes with up to four seats per pod

ST. LOUIS — Cards fans will get the chance to do something they've waited a long time for: buy tickets to an in-person game at Busch Stadium.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday that tickets for games in April will go on sale to the general public this week. And that includes a limited amount of tickets for the home opener on April 8.

Fans looking to purchase tickets to three or more games in April can purchase tickets beginning March 16 at 11 a.m., according to a news release from the team. Single-game tickets will be available for fans to purchase on March 17 at 11 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at cardinals.com or by calling 314-345-9000. The Busch Stadium ticket windows will not be open for this week’s ticket sales.

Tickets will be sold in a variety of seating pod sizes with up to four seats per pod. All tickets purchased will be delivered digitally.

On March 4, the Cardinals announced it would allow fans back into the stadium. The following protocols will be in place: