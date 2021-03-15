Cardinals tickets on sale for April games

ST. LOUIS — Cards fans will get the chance to do something they've waited a long time for: buy tickets to an in-person game at Busch Stadium.
The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday that tickets for games in April will go on sale to the general public this week. And that includes a limited amount of tickets for the home opener on April 8.
Fans looking to purchase tickets to three or more games in April can purchase tickets beginning March 16 at 11 a.m., according to a news release from the team. Single-game tickets will be available for fans to purchase on March 17 at 11 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at cardinals.com or by calling 314-345-9000. The Busch Stadium ticket windows will not be open for this week’s ticket sales.
Tickets will be sold in a variety of seating pod sizes with up to four seats per pod. All tickets purchased will be delivered digitally.
On March 4, the Cardinals announced it would allow fans back into the stadium. The following protocols will be in place:
- Socially-distanced seating: Guests will be seated in pods of four or less with a minimum distance of 6-feet between seating pods in all directions.
- Masks required: Masks will be required at all times in all areas of the stadium, including the seating bowl, unless guests are actively eating and drinking.
- Mobile-only ticketing: All game tickets will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark app, ensuring a touchless entry into the ballpark.
- Cashless transactions: Concession stands, kiosks and other retail transactions made in the stadium will be cashless and only offer credit and debit payment options. Debit cards will be available for purchase using cash with no service fees at a limited number of locations inside the stadium.
- Designated entry gates: Guests will be directed to enter and exit the stadium through one of six designated entry gates to expedite the process and limit crowding at any one entrance. A designated entry gate will be noted on each ticket. Guests will not be permitted to exit and re-enter the stadium.
- Bags not permitted: To reduce contamination and ensure touchless entry, bags will not be permitted to be brought in to Busch Stadium, except for medical or diaper bags.
- Hand sanitizer: Hand sanitizer dispensers will be widely available throughout the ballpark.
- Staff health screenings: All full-time employees and event staff will be subject to health and temperature screenings before entering the stadium.