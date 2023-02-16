Past meets future: Cardinals top shortstop prospect Masyn Winn meets Ozzie Smith at the 'Land of Oz'

"I grew up wearing No. 1 all my life... So hopefully I can walk in his footsteps and be the next Cardinal great," Winn said.

JUPITER, Fla. — Spring training creates a number of cool moments you can't see anywhere else in baseball.

With a team as rich in tradition as the Cardinals, those moments sometimes feel a bit more special.

There's a small field at the Cardinals' Roger Dean Stadium complex simply called: "The Land of Oz, where Cardinal infielders become wizards".

Of course, that's in reference to the greatest defensive shortstop in the history of baseball, former Cardinals infielder Ozzie Smith.

"Of course, it brings back a lot of wonderful memories and stuff. Most of my spring training was actually done on the other side in St. Pete. But to have a field dedicated to you is always very, very special and it means you did something right," Smith said.

The Cardinals just happen to have a young star prospect of a shortstop in 20-year-old Masyn Winn who dreams of becoming the team's next wizard on the infield.

Ranked as MLB.com's 50th overall prospect coming into the year, Winn has dazzled with his quick glove, rocket arm and electric bat so far in the minors, and earned himself an invite to big league camp this spring. And he's always emulated Ozzie.

"I grew up wearing No. 1 all my life, it's a shame I can't wear it in this org, but it's nice he's the guy that retired it. So hopefully I can walk in his footsteps and be the next Cardinal great," Winn said.

The two had never met before Wednesday, but got the chance after Winn's round of infield practice at the "Land of Oz", with the field's namesake looking on.

The past and future chatted for a bit and posed for a picture that could become something of Cardinal lore a few years down the road.

The Cardinals are not short on middle infield options heading into 2023, with Tommy Edman, Paul DeJong, Brendan Donovan and Nolan Gorman firmly claiming spots on the roster, so breaking camp with the club this year would be a herculean task for the 20-year-old.

But don't worry, Winn's time will come. And he even has an idea of how he might make his entrance into the big leagues.

"I was actually talking to my buddy (about thinking about an MLB debut) the other day. Maybe a little Ozzie style? My first debut busting a little backflip behind the mound? But yeah, it's something I think about a lot, something I can't wait for it to happen. Walking out to Busch Stadium in front of those fans, I know it's going to be something special, something words can't even really put it into description. I already know my heart is gonna be jumping out of my chest, nerves are gonna be crazy, but I'm gonna go out there and compete for sure," Winn said.