Wainwright will begin regular season on injured list instead of being Cardinals’ opening day starter

Manager Oli Marmol said Wainwright suffered a strained groin on Tuesday.

JUPITER, Fla. — Instead of pitching on opening day for the Cardinals, Adam Wainwright will begin the regular-season on the injured list.

Manager Oli Marmol made that announcement on Thursday, revealing that Wainwright suffered a strained groin on Tuesday while working out in the weight room before the championship game of the World Baseball Classic.

Wainwright returned to the Cardinals’ spring training facility on Wednesday, where the injury was diagnosed. Marmol said it has not been determined how long Wainwright will be out but that it would be “weeks.”

Wainwright had previously announced that this will be the final season of his career, and Marmol confirmed that Wainwright would have been the starting pitcher for Thursday’s opener against the Blue Jays in St. Louis.

Wainwright made two starts in the WBC for the United States, winning both of those games.

The opening day starter likely will now be either Jack Flaherty or Miles Mikolas. It’s also likely that Wainwright’s spot in the rotation will be filled by Jake Woodford.

The Cardinals also announced that reliever Wilking Rodriguez also will begin the season on the IL. He is suffering from soreness and tightness in his right shoulder.

Rodriguez was a Rule 5 draft selection from the Yankees and must remain on the active roster or the IL the full season or else be offered back to the Yankees.

