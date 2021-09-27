Where does the 2021 Cardinals' winning streak rank in baseball history?

The Cardinals are on a franchise-best winning streak, but where does it rank among all of baseball history? Here's a look

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are on a run for the ages. As of Monday, they've won 16 games in a row to set a new franchise record.

But how does their 2021 September streak fit into Major League Baseball history? Here's a look.

If you look back at all recorded baseball history, the Cardinals' streak doesn't look all that impressive just yet. At 16 games it's tied for 21st all-time, behind many teams that played in the 1800s and dead-ball era.

The longest winning streak in the history of baseball occurred during the dead-ball era, which was quite different from the baseball we know today. The 1916 Giants rattled off 26 straight wins from Sept. 7 to Sept. 30 that season, but did have a tie in the middle of that stretch.

The dead ball era is generally thought to have ended in 1920, with the elimination of the spitball. So how does the Cardinals' streak stack up when you put it in the context of what came next?

Since 1920, the start of the live-ball era, the Cardinals' 16-game streak is tied for eighth-longest in baseball with the 1926 Yankees, the 1951 Giants, 1977 Royals and 1986-1987 Brewers.

The Cardinals' streak is the third-longest in baseball since the end of the 1987 season, with only the 2002 Athletics (20 games) and 2017 Indians (22) going longer. It's the longest streak in the National League since the Giants won 16 in 1951.

As of Monday when the streak was at 16, the Cardinals' run is tied with the 1909 Pirates' streak in the regular season months of September and October for the third-longest since 1900, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

With 11 straight road wins to end the season, the Cardinals have already tied a Major League record. The 1887 Phillies are the only other team in history to win their last 11 road games.

If the Cardinals were to sweep their final two home series against the Brewers and Cubs, it would give them 22 wins in a row and tie them with the 2017 Cleveland club for the second-longest streak in baseball history.

In Cardinals history, the 2021 team has pulled off the greatest streak in franchise history. Before this current run, the longest Cardinals streak was set in 1935 by the Gashouse Gang redbirds who won 14 in a row. The 1982 World Champion Cardinals now have the third-longest streak with 12-in-a-row during that title season.