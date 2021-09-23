What is the longest St. Louis Cardinals winning streak?

It happened in 1935.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are on a tear with the longest winning streak in 20 years as of Wednesday.

The Redbirds routed the Brewers Wednesday, 10-2 on the road in Milwaukee. The Cardinals are facing the Brewers for the last game in the series Thursday.

That game can be watched for free on YouTube Thursday afternoon.

The Cardinals' win streak stands at 11 as of Thursday morning. The last time the Cards won 11 in a row, Albert Pujols, Jim Edmonds and Mark McGwire were in the heart of the batting order. The year was 2001.

The 2021 Cardinals are on track to claim the second Wild Card spot.

Longest Cardinals win streaks

14 games - 1935

The streak started July 2 and ended July 18. Dizzy Dean pitched one game of the Independence Day doubleheader versus the Chicago Cubs.

12 games - 1982

The 1982 streak lineup included Ozzie Smith. The Cards faced Pete Rose and the Philadelphia Phillies.

12 games - 1943

Stan Musial and the Cardinals faced the Phillies, Boston Braves, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates.

11 games - 2021

The current streak comes after the Cardinals had a tumultuous summer, often dipping below .500.

11 games - 2001

The Cardinals had 116 wins this season, but Barry Bonds did overtake Mark McGwire's single-season home run record. The Arizona Diamondbacks went on to win the World Series.