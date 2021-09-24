St. Louis Cardinals announce details on potential NLDS games, tickets

Tickets would go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 28

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are vying for the Wild Card spot in the National League in the 2021 MLB postseason.

If the Cardinals get past the Los Angeles Dodgers in an all-or-nothing one-game matchup on Oct. 6, the Redbirds would take on the number one seed San Francisco Giants.

The Giants will have home-field advantage for game 1 and game 2 of the National League Division Series. Those games would be played Oct. 8 and 9.

Game 3 of the NLDS would come home to Busch Stadium on Oct. 11. Game 4, if needed, would be another Busch Stadium matchup on Oct. 12. Game 5, if needed, goes back to the Bay.

