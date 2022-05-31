NASCAR in St. Louis: Full week's schedule of events ahead of Enjoy Illinois 300

The biggest week in St. Louis racing history has finally arrived. Here's everything you need to know as the NASCAR Cup Series comes to town.

MADISON, Ill. — The NASCAR Cup Series is coming to St. Louis for the first time ever, and it's bringing a week's worth of events along with it.

The festivities kick off on Tuesday and run all the way through the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, with other events planned around St. Louis.

There will be lots of music, interactive fan experiences and of course, racing.

Here's the latest schedule of events for fans to check out all week long:

Tuesday, May 31

4 - 6 p.m.: Special beer release at Anheuser-Busch Biergarten

6:45 p.m.: St. Louis Cardinals racing-themed evening at Busch Stadium. (A special Tommy Edman racing theme night bobblehead will be given out.)

Wednesday, June 1

12 - 8 p.m.: GEICO Campground opens at World Wide Technology Raceway

Thursday, June 2

12 - 8 p.m.: GEICO Campground open

4 - 8 p.m.: World Wide Technology Raceway Ballpark Village Fan Fest presented by Enterprise

6 p.m.: NASCAR haulers depart WWTR staging lot

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR hauler parade passes Ballpark Village Fan Fest

7 p.m.: NASCAR haulers return to WWTR

Friday, June 3 (Richard Petty Day presented by Bommarito Automotive Group)

6:30 a.m.: Parking lots open at WWTR

10 a.m.: Spectator gates, Enterprise Infield Fan Zone Experience and midway open

1 p.m.: NASCAR Speediatrics

2:10 p.m.: Richard Petty Q&A on midway stage

3:30 p.m.: Ribbon-cutting ceremony on start/finish line

3:45 p.m.: Ceremonial first NASCAR Cup Series car laps by Richard Petty

4 p.m.: Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 practice

5 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 practice

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 qualifying

6:30 p.m.: WWTR track dog Gateway Stanley's Paw Party, doggie meet-up for campers

7 p.m.: NASCAR garages and Infield Fan Experience closed

7:30 p.m.: #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic presented by Ranken Technical College at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City featuring World of Outlaws Late Models, MOWA Sprint Cars and NASCAR drivers in competition

Saturday, June 4

6:30 a.m.: Parking lots open at WWTR

7 a.m.: Spectator gates, Enterprise Fan Zone and midway open

10 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 (160 laps, 200 miles)

2 - 4 p.m.: No inbound traffic permitted during this period

2:30 p.m.: WWTR SpeedFreaks Live! on Midway Stage

3 p.m.: Thrills and Throttles presented by Holman Motorcars (featuring St. Louis' hottest 100 cars, starts after conclusion of the Toyota 200

4 - 9 p.m.: Saturday Twi-Night Concerts at the turn 1 stage, free with truck race admission

Nelly and Tim Dugger are slated to perform on Saturday night at the racetrack.

Sunday, June 5

6:30 a.m.: Parking lots open at WWTR

7 a.m.: Spectator gates, Enterprise Fan Zone, midway open

8:30 a.m.: Midway Music Stage opens

8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Rumble Before the Roar pre-race party

9:30 a.m.: WWTR Race Day Live! with Kenny Wallace on the Midway Stage

10:30 a.m.: Fans' track walk, concert stage access begins for those with Enterprise Fan Zone and driver intro passes

11:45 a.m.: First music act (TBA)

12:45 p.m.: Second music act (TBA)

Alexandra Kay, Jimmie Allen and Cole Swindell are slated to perform before the race on Sunday.

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois Driver introductions

2:30 p.m.: Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TickerSmarter (240 laps, 300 miles)

Post-race

- All fans are invited onto the track after the race

- The first music act (TBA) starts 15 minutes after the checkered flag

- The second music act (TBA) will begin after the first

- There will be a post-race track walk and scavenger hunt