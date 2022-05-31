World Wide Technology Raceway preps for first NASCAR Cup Series race

“For an event of this magnitude we’ve brought in more video screens than any other track on the circuit,” said Blair.

Example video title will go here for this video

MADISON, Ill. — It's race week at World Wide Technology Raceway where crews are working around the clock to get the track ready for NASCAR's brightest stars.

“We’re probably going to have close to 80,000 people over the course of three days,” said Chris Blair of World Wide Technology Raceway.

While race fans are used to INDY cars speeding around the mile and a quarter race track this will be the first time NASCAR’s Cup Series has made a pit stop in the Metro East.

“These guys really are aggressive,” said Blair. “It’s bumper to bumper beating and banging for 300 miles, so it’s going to be a really incredible show.”

Fans from 49 states, four Canadian provinces, and five countries have already bought tickets, but what exactly can they expect once they get there?

“From the moment you pull on the grounds there’s a wow factor,” said Blair.

An overhauled infield now features a sound stage that will host stars such as Nelly, Cole Swindell and Old Dominion.

“There’s just so many things to see and do, and it all comes as part of the race ticket,” said Blair.

If the grandstands are more your speed you’ll find expanded concessions and new picnic tables if you need to tap the brakes, but Blair said the track is pulling out all the stops to make sure you don’t miss a second of the action.

“For an event of this magnitude we’ve brought in more video screens than any other track on the circuit,” said Blair. “We’ll have over eight video screens around the video. Even if you leave your seat to get a drink you can watch the race in the midway, which is something a lot of tracks don’t do. We’ve really put a whole lot of technology into this program.”

Tailgaters are expected to start rolling into the racetrack on Wednesday, but the big change is going to start on Friday when they shift the traffic pattern around the raceway.