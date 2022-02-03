St. Louis native Jayson Tatum named All-Star for 3rd straight season

The Celtics' star and St. Louis native will take the floor as an All-Star for the third time in his career this season.

BOSTON — Celtics guard and St. Louis native Jayson Tatum is heading to the NBA All-Star Game once again.

The Chaminade grad was named to the 2022 Eastern Conference All-Star team Thursday night.

This is Tatum's third straight All-Star nod.

So far this season, Tatum is averaging 25.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Celtics.

Here's more coverage from the Associated Press on the choices for All-Star Game reserves.

Suns' Booker, Paul picked as NBA All-Star reserves

Devin Booker and Chris Paul were chosen Thursday as reserves for the NBA All-Star Game, giving the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns two selections.

The Utah Jazz also got a pair with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, but the Cleveland Cavaliers had to settle for one player in the game they will host Feb. 20.

Guard Darius Garland will represent the Cavaliers but center Jarrett Allen was not among the seven players from the Eastern Conference.

The other reserves from the Western Conference were Luka Doncic of Dallas, Karl-Anthony Towns of Minnesota and Draymond Green of Golden State.

The remainder of the players from the East were Boston's Jayson Tatum, Brooklyn's James Harden, Chicago's Zach LaVine, Toronto's Fred VanVleet, Miami's Jimmy Butler and Milwaukee's Khris Middleton.

Reserves were voted on by the head coaches from each conference, who could not vote for players from their own teams.

The starter pool in the Eastern Conference announced last week included Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid in the frontcourt, along with Atlanta’s Trae Young and Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan.

In the West, it's LeBron James, Golden State's Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of Denver and Memphis guard Ja Morant.

James and Durant, as the leading vote-getters in each conference, will be captains who draft rosters for the game, though their own status for playing in it is unknown. Durant remains out with a sprained left knee ligament, while James is sidelined with a less severe knee injury.