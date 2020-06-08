Giants resign St. Louis native, former Mizzou star Markus Golden

The Affton High School alum is heading back to New York for another season

NEW YORK — Affton High School product Markus Golden has a new contract in the NFL.

On Tuesday the New York Giants announced the team resigned the former University of Missouri star to a one-year tender for $5.1 million.

Golden was a free agent this past offseason, and the Giants placed an unrestricted free agent tender on him after the draft. When he didn't sign with a another team by the first day of training camp, the Giants regained exclusive rights to his play this season.

Golden led the Giants in sacks in 2019 with 10, that was more than twice the total of any other New York defender.

This year will be Golden's sixth season in the league. He has amassed 29 sacks, 191 total tackles and 69 quarterback hits.

Golden was a key piece on the impressive defensive unit for Mizzou in the 2013 and 2014 seasons SEC East championship seasons.